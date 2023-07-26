Roofing company inundated with calls after Monday night's storm

Madison Reeve

A West Kelowna resident of over 50 years is calling Monday night's storm the worst he has ever seen.

"I opened the door, and it sucked me right out the door and slammed me down along the wall, right into the railing. It was all I could do to get back onto the house... the wind was that strong," said resident Doug Montgomery.

"I have seen some nasty storms, but this was bad," he added.

Montgomery says thankfully his home wasn't damaged.

"No damage whatsoever, but my ribs sure did."

Other homes in West Kelowna, particularly along Lenz Road, were hit hard.

Premium Roofing says they have been inundated with calls.

"Our first call yesterday morning was from a customer who was actually crying on the phone, asking for help to come out immediately, so we were able to get out to her and help her out," said sales manager Raylene Lachowsky.

The company says the majority of calls have been for shingle damage.

"We had calls all day yesterday, even more coming in today," Lachowsky added, explaining the company will come out and examine a roof for free.

Premium Roofing says they will likely be along Lenz Road for the majority of the day Wednesday working on repairs.