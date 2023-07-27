West Kelowna council endorses full menu of Boucherie Road safety measures

Photo: Cindy White - file

West Kelowna will go ahead with additional safety measures as part of ongoing construction on Boucherie Road.

Council endorsed the full package of safety improvements which include work on the intersection with Mission Hill Road and placing barriers on a stretch between Gregory and Sunnyside roads.

A decision on the safety improvements was deferred at the previous meeting to give staff a chance to report back on the full extent of changes as well as a financial accounting of the work presently underway on Boucherie Road.

The current project includes a new 2.4 kilometres multi-use pathway from Ogden to Green Bay roads, bike lanes, crosswalks, road and drainage improvements.

At the previous meeting, council did approve spending $175,000 for safety bollards on the s-curve along the hill leading up from Green Bay Road.

The money comes from a savings of about $1 million on the current project as a result of two late grants received by the city.

There had been concerns expressed about spending $400,000 of that on the Mission Hill Road intersection improvements, however project manager Stacey Harding told council Tuesday the money for the project will come from an improvement-restricted reserve generated from a $500,000 contribution from Mission Hill Winery for a separate project they are undertaking.

The intersection improvements will include a controlled crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, an extension of the present sidewalk, about $100,000 in additional drainage, a new asphalt bus stop and shoulder widening and stairs leading down to the multi-use path.

Council unanimously approved the expenditure.

There were concerns about the need for safety barriers along the straight stretch of road between Gregory and Sunnyside roads with Coun. Tasha Da Silva stating there had been no previous incidents on that particular stretch.

However, staff indicated the need saying the addition of the multi-use path eliminated the shoulder on that portion of the road.

"If somebody goes over the bank...for me one vehicle is too many," said Coun. Garrett Millsap while arguing in favour of the expenditure.

"I get it, it's a straight stretch and we don't have history but all it takes is one. For $400,000 the safety of many using the pathway, it's worth it.

"It's a small price to pay for adequate safety."

Work design is estimated to cost $50,000 with up to $400,000 for the project itself, which will include building up the shoulder before installing the barriers.

The remainder of savings from the initial project, about $262,000, will go into reserves for future road improvement projects in the city.