RCMP investigating suspicious hedge fire in West Kelowna

Photo: Melanie Dawn Cudlipp via Kelowna Alert Facebook A hedge fire in West Kelowna was visible from across Okanagan Lake.

Flames from a fire in West Kelowna early Tuesday morning were visible from across Okanagan Lake.

The call came in around 5 a.m. to a property on Westbrook Drive in Lakeview Heights. A vehicle and hedges went up in flames.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund says crews quickly knocked it down and there were no injuries. He says the cause of the fire is suspicious and the RCMP will be following up.

“It appears the fire started in the hedge and then spread to the vehicle. We’ve had indications that caused us to believe the fire may be suspicious, and that’s why it’s been turned over to the RCMP for investigation,” said Brolund.

“The reminder here is that cedar hedges are like gasoline. They go up quickly and can contribute to spreading a fire or making it much larger than it would be otherwise.”

He adds that it was the quick work of the firefighters that kept the flames from spreading to the nearby house.

Brolund says anyone who wants to remove cedar hedges or make other FireSmart improvements to their property can apply for a grant of up to $500 through the City of West Kelowna or Westbank First Nation.

This morning’s fire is the latest of several small fires WKFR has responded to in recent days.

Last Friday, crews were called out to attend to three blazes all in the same area, in the 1900 block of Highway 97. Smokers’ material was found nearby. On Monday afternoon, a number of grass fires flared up along Highway 97 near Nancee Way. Mechanical sparks were the suspected cause.

“The fires we’ve had along the sides of roads over the last week or so likely have a mechanical cause to them, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be prevented,” said Brolund. “People ensuring that there aren’t things dragging behind their vehicles, for example, that might cause sparks.”

He says despite some rain overnight, the wildfire risk is still extremely high.

“As the weather warms up again, we lose that advantage very quickly. The kind of rain we need to erase the type of wildfire risk we have is days upon days of rain.

“It might give us a very brief reprieve in the next 24 hours, but we’re not lowering our guard at all.”