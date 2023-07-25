CTV's Farming for Love features West Kelowna winery

Madison Reeve

A Canadian reality TV show recently featured a popular West Kelowna winery.

A 'Farming For Love' episode that aired on CTV may look a little familiar to Okanagan residents.

Last Sunday's episode ‘Pour Out the Truth,' was filmed at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery.

The show, which airs every Sunday night at at 7 p.m. follows five Canadians who are searching for their soulmates as they open up their farms – and their hearts – to a select group of urban singles.

According to CTV, episode seven, filmed in West Kelowna follows the farmers as tensions build.

"An escape to wine country uncorks pent-up feelings and hard truths, the farmers must choose their final one-on-one dates," a description online shared.

Farming for Love is now in its second season, back with a new crop of farmers! In the second season.

The show is based on the international hit format from Australia called 'The Farmer Wants a Wife'.

The franchise has led to 191 weddings and 469 children since its inception.

To view the episode or more from the season, click here.