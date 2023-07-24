A portion of Boucherie Road will be closed Wednesday evening for boulevard maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna

A portion of Boucherie Road will be closed to traffic in both direction for annual boulevard maintenance later this week.

The City of West Kelowna says maintenance will take place on the boulevard between Hayman and Stuart roads from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The closure will include the road, bike lanes and sidewalks.

"Motorists, please use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart roads as a detour route. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users," the city stated in a news release.

"For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down and move over for crews.

"As a reminder, motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes."