Lightning storm sparks multiple spot fires near Peachland

Photo: Contributed Pitin Creek wildfire above Peachland

UPDATE: 8:12 p.m.

An initial attack crew and one helicopter remain on scene at a wildfire west of Peachland Friday evening.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said the Pitin Creek wildfire is still classified as out of control.

The four wildfires closer to Peachland are all sitting in a spot sized, at under a hectare.

After the thunderstorm came roaring through the Okanagan, BCWS has been responding to dozens of reports. With some of the smaller spot fires in remote areas, they will be actioned when crews become available.

"We have resources that are responding to higher priority targets at this time," Shantz said. "Targets that are threatening life and property. So, these incidents will be resourced when we have additional resources available to action them."

Wildfire crews will be continuing to respond and action fire throughout the evening.

UPDATE: 7:08 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are attending a group of fires behind Peachland Friday evening.

Multiple fires have been reported across the Okanagan Valley after a thunderstorm came roaring through.

A new fire has been reported near Eneas Creek which is 0.009 hectares in size, another near Lower Greata Creek which is 0.4 hectares in size, and a third near Greata Creek at 0.009 hectares in size.

An initial attack crew has been sent to a wildfire further west of Peachland for the Pitin Creek wildfire which still sits at 0.4 hectares in size.

BCWS said they are also being supported by a helicopter.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

Lightning appears to have sparked another wildfire in the hills above Peachland Friday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service tells Castanet they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau tells Castanet that an initial response team has been sent, "typically it's a three or four-person initial attack team will go in and assess the current fire behaviour.

The initial attack team is working on building a fire guard around the perimeter of the Pitin Creek wildfire.

The fire is listed as out of control and was .4 hectares in size as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.