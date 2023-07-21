Lightning storm spark multiple spot fires near Peachland

UPDATE: 7:08 p.m.
BC Wildfire Service crews are attending a group of fires behind Peachland Friday evening.
Multiple fires have been reported across the Okanagan Valley after a thunderstorm came roaring through.
A new fire has been reported near Eneas Creek which is 0.009 hectares in size, another near Lower Greata Creek which is 0.4 hectares in size, and a third near Greata Creek at 0.009 hectares in size.
An initial attack crew has been sent to a wildfire further west of Peachland for the Pitin Creek wildfire which still sits at 0.4 hectares in size.
BCWS said they are also being supported by a helicopter.
ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.
Lightning appears to have sparked another wildfire in the hills above Peachland Friday afternoon.
The BC Wildfire Service tells Castanet they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau tells Castanet that an initial response team has been sent, "typically it's a three or four-person initial attack team will go in and assess the current fire behaviour.
The initial attack team is working on building a fire guard around the perimeter of the Pitin Creek wildfire.
The fire is listed as out of control and was .4 hectares in size as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.