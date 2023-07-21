Valhalla Helicopters release the name of pilot who lost his life fighting a wildfire

Photo: Valhalla Helicopters Facebook

Valhalla Helicopters Inc. has released the name of the helicopter pilot that passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in the Peace River Forest area on Wednesday, July 19.

Ryan Gould of Whitecourt Alberta lost his life in a helicopter crash while he was assisting in a wildfire fight. Gould leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

According to his family, Gould was a second generation pilot.

A Facebook post from his family posted to the Valhalla Helicopters Facebook page says, "the only thing he loved more than flying was his family, especially his wife and boys. He had a passion for all his animals, fast cars and good food.

"He loved BBQing and he made the best meat around. As a family we all fought over who got his gifts and home made meat rubs in our family Xmas draws. When he was cooking no one missed dinner. Ryan told the best jokes and stories and could make anyone laugh. His giant heart and willingness to always lend a helping hand will be missed."

Valhalla Helicopters Inc. says this is a huge loss to the Valhalla family and teammates he worked with in the industry.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends... We will miss our friend greatly," says Valhalla Helicopters.

According to the page, Gould spent much of his time away from home flying the skies to provide for his family.

A fundraiser to help the family has been started.

"These beautiful humans lives have just been shook and the family could use all the support they can get while they learn to navigate this new life without him."