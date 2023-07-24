Council asked to endorse a series of safety measures on Boucherie Road

Photo: Cindy White - file

West Kelowna council will be asked to endorse a series of safety measures as part of ongoing construction along a portion of Boucherie Road.

The recommendations come as crews are in the midst of the second phase of the Boucherie Road pathway project.

The project includes road work from Ogden to Green Bay roads including a new pedestrian and cycling path which features a pathway along and through both the Hatch and Quail's Gate Winery, curb, gutter, drainage and lighting improvements as well as a softening of the curve at Boucherie and Montigny roads.

The city has saved about $900,000 on the project, mainly through late receipt of two government grants. How to use that money was the subject of a long and heated debate at the previous council meeting.

Council did agree to spend $175,000 on safety bollards along the dangerous S-curve leading up the hill from Green Bay Road.

But, after much discussion, council was unable decide on two other safety measures, shoulder widening and barrier placement from Gregory to Sunnyside roads and safety improvements at the intersection with Mission Hill Road.

Council asked staff to come back with the full extent of safety measures being suggested.

The report being brought back to council Tuesday recommend spending $400,000 on the intersection project at Mission Hill Road using funds previously received and allocated to the Improvement Restricted Reserve.

Intersection improvements would include a pedestrian controlled crossing and concrete sidewalk extensions, new asphalt bus stop pad on the east side of Boucherie, a stairway from the bus stop to the multi-use path, a paved shoulder from the crosswalk to the new multi-use path, drainage and repaving of the construction area.

Staff are also recommending utilizing a portion of the savings for the work from Gregory to Sunnyside.

The price tag is estimated at $450,000 with the remaining $260,000 in savings returned to DCC reserves.

"All identified safety improvements will be done in the fall of 2023 outside the busy summer season," staff conclude.

"With these projects, one-way alternating traffic at times can be expected.

"Should council support this approach we can utilize the existing contractor which has efficiencies in time and expense related to tendering a new contract and impacting the overall timeline."