Lease on homeless shelter in West Kelowna will not be renewed

Photo: BC Housing Present shelter on Bartley Road

The lease on a West Kelowna homeless shelter which opened three years ago will not be renewed when it expires later this year.

BC Housing opened the shelter at the Super 8 Motel in May of 2020 as a COVID-19 isolation site.

It has capacity for 40 people and, according to one employee, was near or at capacity much of the time.

Rumours have been circulating the shelter would not continue beyond its present lease that expires at the end of September.

BC Housing confirmed the lease will not be extended.

"BC Housing's lease on the Super 8 Motel ends on Sept. 30, 2023. We continue to work with the non-profit operator Turning Points Collaborative Society to find alternative housing for everyone currently accessing the rooms at the Super 8," BC Housing officials stated in an email seeking clarification on the status of the shelter.

"We know that there is a shortage of affordable housing available for people experiencing homelessness in West Kelowna.

Offering housing for people experiencing homelessness out of the Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna was always a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic."

They concluded saying this type of housing is only one part of the housing ecosystem, stating 244 affordable rentals have been opened in West Kelowna since 2017 with another 55 on the way.

Turning Points also operates a temporary shelter next to the gravel pit on Bartley Road. The shelter with 38 beds was granted a three-year temporary use permit by the city when it opened in November of 2021.

Castanet has reached out to Turning Points for further comment.