Fire crews are reportedly responding to a grass fire along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Details are few at this point, but a Castanet reader says multiple fires are burning along the highway between Bartley and Grizzly roads.

Fire crews are reportedly on site.

The incident is affecting northbound traffic.

The size of the fires is not known at this time.

