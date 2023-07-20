Pilot dead after West Kelowna-owned helicopter crashes in Alberta firefighting operation

Photo: Alberta Wildfire

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

A West Kelowna-owned helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta, killing a pilot.

Todd Loewen, Alberta's forestry minister, offered condolences to the pilot's family, friends and colleagues on Thursday.

"Today’s tragic news is a reminder that the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect us are men and women like you and me. They have families, friends, hopes and dreams," he said in a written statement.

"While we mourn a life lost in the line of duty, Alberta’s brave first responders continue to put themselves in danger every day to protect Alberta families."

Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris Krepski said two investigators are en route to the scene in a remote area northeast of Peace River, Alta.

"They will be on site later today to begin gathering information and assessing the occurrence," he said.

Krepski said an emergency locator transmitter signal was received Wednesday at about 6 p.m. He said the downed aircraft is currently in a marshy area near Haig Lake, roughly 140 kilometres northeast of Peace River.

He said it was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, based in West Kelowna, B.C., which declined to comment.

The identity and place of residence of the pilot who died in the crash is not known.

Krepski said there was one person on board. RCMP were not immediately available to comment.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

Castanet has reached out to Valhalla Helicopter Tours for more information on the crash of one of its helicopters while fighting a fire in northwestern Alberta.

An office employee confirmed the helicopter was one of theirs but did not provide any further details.

According to the companies website Valhalla Helicopters, "offer scenic Okanagan helicopter tours, custom charters and commercial helicopter services."

A post on their Facebook page from May 7, 2023 shows one if the helicopters supporting wildfire crews in Alberta.

Valhalla Helicopters is owned and operated by Blair Savege and they began operation in 2003 with a single Bell 212BLR: C-GLFT. Since that time the fleet has grown to include:

Three Bell 212HP/BLR machines

Two Bell 205++/BLR machines

Five Bell 206B machines

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.

The agency says investigators are heading to the scene.

Spokesman Chris Krepski says an emergency locator transmitter signal was received yesterday at around 6 p.m.

He says the aircraft is in a marshy area northeast of Peace River, Alta.

Krepski says it was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, which declined to comment.

RCMP were not immediately available to confirm the condition of those on board.