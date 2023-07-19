Otter Co-op has donated 50K to inclusive West Kelowna playground

Photo: Contributed Julia and Melissa Grassmick receive a cheque from Otter co-op CEO Jack Nicholson

Julia's Junction has received another sizable donation.

Otter Co-op recently donated $50,000 toward the inclusive playground presently under construction in West Kelowna.

The money comes from the Co-op Community Spaces program.

“We’re incredibly excited to support such an important cause for children in the Westbank community through the Community Spaces program.” said Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op.

“Our co-operative prides itself on being a community builder. As we continue to expand across the Okanagan, we look forward to this and future opportunities to support causes like Julia’s Junction in the neighbourhoods we live, work and play.”

The $875,000 needed to build the playground has been reached.

The playground, at the Westbank Town Centre Park, is expected to open soon.