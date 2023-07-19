Single-lane alternative traffic remains around Bald Range Creek

Photo: Phil Trigg

Traffic is still moving slowly around the Bald Range Creek wildfire Wednesday morning.

While the fire, which sparked Monday afternoon is officially held, traffic along the portion of Westside Road remains single-lane alternating.

Westside Road was completely closed through Monday evening and much of Tuesday while fire crews battled the blaze.

It partially reopened Tuesday evening.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Wallace says crews remain on scene trying to bring the fire under control.

The fire started Monday when heavy winds caused a tree to come down on power lines on Westside Road.

The downed line sparked the fire.