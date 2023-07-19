Bald Range Creek wildfire now under control

Photo: Phil Trigg

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Power should now be restored for a handful of customers in the area of the Bald Range Creek wildfire.

BC Hydro spokesman David Cooper says crews have been able to replace the power pole impacted by Monday's wildfire.

Cooper says the work was completed ahead of schedule meaning power to the 69 remaining customers should be restored prior to the 3 p.m. estimated time.

Meantime, there is still single-lane alternating traffic on Westside Road around the fire zone.

DriveBC expects to provide an update at 4 p.m.

The fire is now listed as under control.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is now listed as under control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the size remains at 4.08 hectares

The fire started Monday evening after a tree came down across power lines along Westside Road.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

Traffic is still moving slowly around the Bald Range Creek wildfire Wednesday morning.

While the fire, which sparked Monday afternoon is officially held, traffic along the portion of Westside Road remains single-lane alternating.

Westside Road was completely closed through Monday evening and much of Tuesday while fire crews battled the blaze.

It partially reopened Tuesday evening.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Wallace says crews remain on scene trying to bring the fire under control.

The fire started Monday when heavy winds caused a tree to come down on power lines on Westside Road.

The downed line sparked the fire.