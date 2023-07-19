'Super scooper' firefighting aircraft from Montana stopped Okanagan blaze in tracks

Photo: Robin Stoddard De Havilland CL-415EAF "super scoopers" working over a fire Monday in the North Westside

With the wind howling, firefighters had their hands full Monday evening when a wildfire was sparked by downed power lines off Westside Road.

The blaze spread quickly up the steep slopes and air support from the BC Wildfire Service was called in.

In addition to ground-based tankers from Penticton that dropped retardant on the edges of the fire, a group of four yellow De Havilland CL-415EAF “super scooper” aircraft hit the fire hard.

The planes have not been seen in the Thompson-Okanagan for years, but four of them are on loan to the BC Wildfire Service from Bridger Aerospace in Montana.

Two of the CL-415s arrived in B.C. on July 10, and two more arrived on July 16.

On Monday, the super scoopers wowed onlookers by “hammering” the Westside Road wildfire and stopping its rapid growth.

“They skim water off the lake, and then circle around and drop it on the fire and go back. They've just been doing that for 15 minutes now and we can't see the flames anymore,” described a resident across the lake on Monday.

A CL-415 super scooper can pick up just over 5,300 litres of water out of a lake in just 12 seconds. In the case of a wildfire near the water, that allows a group of the aircraft to throw an incredible amount of water at a fire during a sustained period.

The BC Wildfire Service's own fleet relies on Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss amphibious airtankers, which can skim up to 2,700 litres of water in 15 seconds.

The smaller Air Tractors, which have been a common sight over the Okanagan in recent years, have the advantage of being more maneuverable and much cheaper. CL-415 and the older CL-215 are staple firefighting aircraft for eastern provinces.

Key Aero aviation magazine compared the two aircraft in a feature.

“One mustn’t look at the aircraft from one perspective. If you compare performance, the CL-415 will always win. If you compare price, the Air Tractor will always win,” Lt. Col. Davor Turkovic, one of the world’s leading authorities on aerial firefighting, told the magazine.

“Sometimes you have a small fire and no wind. You can send two Air Tractors – they’ll put it out, and the total cost of the mission is going to be ten times less than if you deployed a CL-415.”

The CL-415 has been out of production since 2015, but a new version of the aircraft, the DHC-515, will start being built in Alberta. De Havilland Aircraft of Canada announced last year that the company has signed letters of intent from European customers to purchase the first 22 aircraft, and expects to make its first deliveries by the middle of the decade.

Kurtis Isfeld, BC Wildfire Service director of fire centre operations, said provincially, aviation assets are running at a surplus, with aircraft coming in nationally and internationally to aid with wildfire activity.

Choppers have been a scarce resource this fire season due to fire activity in Quebec and Alberta early on where some B.C. resources have been allocated.

“So we lost my capacity that way. I'm starting to see that trickle back in now that the situation in Quebec and Alberta is starting to de-escalated a bit,” said Isfeld.

Insider produced a short documentary on the Bridger Aerospace super scooper than be be viewed here.

-with files from Josh Dawson