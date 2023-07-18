Bystander scrambled to contain flames after downed power lines sparked fire

A man who witnessed a falling tree take out power lines and spark a wildfire along Westside Road on Monday says he scrambled to fight the flames after calling 9-1-1, but high winds meant his fire extinguisher was no match for the spreading blaze.

“It was really windy and probably a couple hundred feet in front of me, the tree came down, hit the power lines," described Fintry resident Dean Kallstrom. "Immediately sparks went down to the ground and started a grass fire probably about five or six feet in diameter."

Kallstrom says he grabbed his fire extinguisher and tried to get up the slope.

"It was pretty steep, so I had to come back down and go up another 50 feet and come around. The wind changed direction to come up the hill, which was where I was standing, so all the smoke and everything was coming at me, so I had to scramble to get out of there," he said.

"It was just too little too late and it was blowing so much that the fire spread so fast.”

BC Hydro has confirmed that a tree fell onto one of their lines, sparking the wildfire.

A woman living in Lake Okanagan Resort, a few kilometres south of the fire, with her 92-year-old mother-in-law told Castanet Tuesday you can never be too prepared for a wildfire in the Okanagan.

June Round said while they were not placed on evacuation alert, she started packing their bags when they learned of the fire.

“I just made sure that I had her defibrillator, she made sure she packed all of her meds… Passports, all the proper documents, everything that we needed, and water, to make an exit plan,” said Round.

“I had to make sure that we were ready to take her one way or another," she continued.

"There’s only one road getting out of here," Round said, explaining she ended up thinking about what other escape routes could be.

"We would have had to go down to the boat launch... it made me analyze life in a totally different way as of last night and to always have something packed and ready to go.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service declared the fire "held" and evacuation alerts around the fire were lifted.

Kari O’Rourke, public information officer for Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, says suppression efforts are continuing.

"BC Wildfire did an extremely good job of getting on the fire early, so we appreciate their incredible efforts with their bombers and their retardant. So they were able to box the fire in fairly quickly yesterday," O’Rourke said.