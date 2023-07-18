Former West Kelowna Warrior trying to rebuild life after sudden passing of his parents

Photo: Contributed Skyler Cameron with his father Darryl.

Skyler Cameron is trying to pick up the pieces of his life after tragedy struck his family not once, but twice in recent months.

Cameron, a 21-year-old hockey player who played two seasons with the West Kelowna Warriors and has aspirations of playing professional hockey one day, tragically lost both his parents over the course of a few weeks.

On May 17 his mother Linda lost her long battle with caner then, unexpectedly, a few weeks later his father Darryl passed away suddenly from a cardiac event.

As he tries to navigate his hockey and educational future while also coming to grips with his loss, friends have come to his aid, starting a GoFundMe campaign to help him navigate through this time.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Cameron and his dad were working through several university offers, eventually settling on Trinity Western University in the days before Darryl's death.

It allowed him to pursue his career and education in Langley while still being close to the family home in Nanaimo.

"Skyler is blessed with the emotional support of his siblings, past billet families and the hockey community, all extending their love and assistance. However, to continue pursuing his hockey dreams and his ultimate goal of playing professional hockey, Skyler requires financial support," the campaign states.

"The reality is that the sport of hockey carries a substantial financial burden, from the costs of the season itself to additional expenses such as training, equipment, and skating. Furthermore, the expenses associated with university education and living expenses for the next 3-4 years add to this financial strain. Without additional assistance, Skyler's dreams may be in jeopardy."

Cameron skated with the Warriors during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, but asked to be traded back to his hometown of Nanaimo after his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Money raised through the campaign will be held in trust to pay for tuition, books and fees for four years of university, living expenses, off-season hockey training, equipment and other sports-related expenses.

"In the face of the overwhelming days that lie ahead, we appeal to your compassionate hearts to alleviate the financial burdens that weigh heavily upon Skyler's shoulders.

"By contributing to this GoFundMe campaign, you can help him focus on his education, hockey, and adjusting to a life without his parents while striving to make them proud."