Westside fire fight to resume today near Lake Okanagan Resort

Photo: Contributed

The Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road continues to be classified as out of control, but smoke and flame from the fire appeared to be much reduced Monday night, according to viewers from across Okanagan Lake.

The blaze sparked Monday evening along Westside Road, north of Lake Okanagan Resort and grew under windy conditions to just over four hectares in size.

BC Wildfire crews monitored the fire overnight, and Westside Road remains closed.

An evacuation alert was issued for homes in the area and remains in effect.

Emergency Support Services mobilized at Okanagan Lake Resort Monday night.

Air tankers hit the fire hard, supporting wildfire service ground crews and the North Westside Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a tree falling onto power lines.

We'll have more updates as the day progresses.