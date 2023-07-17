Your photos: Wildfire north of Lake Okanagan Resort

A wildfire broke out Monday evening north of the Lake Okanagan Resort on Westside Road.

Windy conditions fanned the flames but BC Wildfire Service aircraft quickly attacked the blaze.

Flames were clearly visible from the other side of the lake.

One person who drove by “about two minutes” after the fire started sent a phot showing flames right at the roadside.

These are some reader-submitted photos of the wildfire.

Send your photos and videos to [email protected]