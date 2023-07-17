Your photos: Wildfire north of Lake Okanagan Resort

Photo: Contributed
Smoke resides from a wildfire clearly visible from Okanagan Lake.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Joel Perrella Photo: Joel Perrella Photo: Jennifer Anda Photo: Laura McKinley Photo: Leona Baxter Photo: Erik Adamson Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed
A wildfire broke out Monday evening north of the Lake Okanagan Resort on Westside Road.
Windy conditions fanned the flames but BC Wildfire Service aircraft quickly attacked the blaze.
Flames were clearly visible from the other side of the lake.
One person who drove by “about two minutes” after the fire started sent a phot showing flames right at the roadside.
These are some reader-submitted photos of the wildfire.
Send your photos and videos to [email protected]
Photo: Robin Stoddard
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard Photo: Robin Stoddard