Cause still 'undetermined', wildfire north of Lake Okanagan Resort estimated at 5 hectares

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.

Air tankers were expected to wrap up for the night but a crew of five BC Wildfire Service personnel remains on the scene, along with members of the North Westside Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire, which started near Bald Range Creek, is still estimated at 5 hectares and continued to be classified as out of control.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace said the cause remains listed as undetermined.

Fire activity and smoke has subsided significantly in the past hour.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

The wildfire is now estimated at five hectares in size.

While the BC Wildfire Service lists the cause of the fire as “under investigation,” witnesses tell Castanet it was caused by a tree falling onto power lines.

A photo sent to the Castanet newsroom shows a tree down on the power lines. Emergency crews were initially called to the scene for downed lines.

BC Hydro says power is out for more than 1,300 properties in the area.

Westside Road is closed while crews work.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

Residents living across the lake from the wildfire burning above Westside Road say an aerial bombardment on the blaze means flames are no longer visible.

The pair of air tankers that were first to arrive dropped retardant over the edges over the fire.

A water tanker group from Kamloops, which appears to consist of five CL-415 aircraft, has now arrived and have been “just hammering it,” according to a resident across the lake.

“They skim water off the lake, and then circle around and drop it on the fire and go back. They've just been doing that for 15 minutes now and we can't see the flames anymore,” said the resident.

The wind has also died down considerably from when the fire first erupted, leading to candling trees.

Just last week, the BC Wildfire Service announced the arrival of two more CL-415 water tankers in Kamloops from the U.S.

The fire is visible from this webcam at McKinley Beach.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

Tankers are now hitting the wildfire and gathering water from Okanagan Lake.

Boaters are staying away from the area as requested to allow the aircraft to work.

Aircraft have also been observed dropping retardant on the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service now estimates the fire is two hectares in size.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says ground crew members are on the way to a wildfire north of the Lake Okanagan Resort and south of Shelter Cove.

The North Westside Volunteer Fire Department is already at the scene.

A fire information officer says a helicopter and an air tanker group is en route.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are asked to avoid the area so the firefighting aircraft can work.

The BCWS spokesperson says their map that places the fire directly above the Lake Okanagan Resort will be updated shortly to show the fire's true location a few kilometres north.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

A wildfire burning north of the Lake Okanagan Resort on Westside Road appears to be growing as the wind blows.

Flames are clearly visible from the other side of the lake.

Photos sent to Castanet from a person who drove by “about two minutes” after the fire started shows flames at the roadside. It is not known if the fire started at the roadside, but the fire has burned its way up the hillside.

Castanet has requested information from the BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL 6:25 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked along Westside Road north of the Lake Okanagan Resort.

A plume of smoke is visible from across the lake.

The BC Wildfire Service map places the fire directly across Westside Road and up the mountain from the resort, but photos sent to Castanet suggest the fire is further north than that.

More to come…

