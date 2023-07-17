Home burns in West Kelowna's Smith Creek

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

Amanda Vinoly says she was driving home from work Monday evening when she noticed smoke and flames coming out of the front door of a home just down the street from her own.

She pulled over and called 911.

“The family all ran out,” Vinoly said. “A very, very brave neighbour ran in the house to make sure it was clear — she is okay. And the family is okay. Everybody got out safely.”

Vinoly says the fire definitely originated from the inside of the home, but the escaping family did not immediately know the cause of the fire.

Vinoly says she does not know the homeowners personally, but the neighbourhood’s school bus stop is in front of the home.

“They are the kindest people, they wave to the children every day — all the children stand in their driveway every day,” Vinoly said. “So we'll definitely have to come together as a community to support them.”

Firefighters have now fully knocked down the fire.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

Crews appear to have gotten the upper hand on a large house fire in West Kelowna's Smith Creek.

The home on Shetler Drive appears to have sustained catastrophic damage to its upper floor.

Firefighters continue to hit the fire with water from a distance.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says they are battling a fully-involved house fire on Shetler Drive.

“This is a wind-driven fire, and we are defensive at this time with deck guns and large diameter hand lines. Exposures are being defended and we are getting a knock on this fire,” said deputy fire chief Brent Watson.

All occupants are out of the home safe.

ORIGINAL 5:10 p.m.

Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in West Kelowna’s Smith Creek.

Details are limited about what exactly is burning at this point, but a plume of black smoke is visible in the area.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the area and will update.

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Photo: Cindy White