West Kelowna tightens up watering restrictions amid drought

The City of West Kelowna has initiated stage two water regulations to help reduce demand during drought conditions and protect water supply.

Below normal seasonal precipitation and high customer demand are causing reservoir levels to decline rapidly. The city is asking all customers to reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent.

The city says conserving water now will help us protect our water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months.

Stage 2 water regulations include:

Sprinkling/watering on the prescribed days, twice per week:

Even numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Odd numbered addresses may only water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Properties equipped with an automated time clock sprinkler system may only sprinkle between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on the days permitted.

Properties equipped with only manually controlled sprinkling watering systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only operate between midnight to 11 a.m. or between 6 p.m. to midnight on the days permitted.

Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

General rules allow hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns.

For more information on water regulation stages and tips for conserving water, visit westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.