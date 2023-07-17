BC Hydro: dust combined with a sprinkle of rain caused smoking power pole

Photo: Melanie Walsh West Kelowna, Bear Lake Main Road, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A smoking hydro pole in West Kelowna may have been the result of predominantly dry dusty conditions and a sprinkle of rain last week.

BC Hydro tells Castanet that a fire that caused a power outage on July 11 for 36 rural properties was most likely started because of dust build up in a power line insulator.

A fire started just after 9 a.m. at the top of the power pole about a kilometre up the Bear Lake Main Road. The smoking power pole was deemed to be a potential fire hazard so BC Hydro cut the power and dispatched a repair crew to the scene.

"With its location on a gravel road, dust gets onto the insulators which electricity can track to following a light rain shower. Had it been heavier rains, it would likely clear the dust, but when it’s a light shower, it can create that flashover potential, which is likely what happened here," said BC Hydro public affairs officer Dave Cooper.

Power was eventually restored, but not until later in the evening.

BC Hydro says failed insulators can cause fires which could destroy the power pole and spread to nearby vegetation and trees. Luckily this incident did not result in a fire and the problem was repaired.