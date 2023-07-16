Vehicle drives into light post in parking lot

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 8:38 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services says one person has been taken to hospital after a motor vehicle incident in west Kelowna.

It received a call at 7:19 p.m. Sunday evening for a motor vehicle incident in the area by Value Village in West Kelowna.

BC EHS says it responded with one ambulance to the 3000-block of Louie Drive.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition."

ORIGINAL 7:44 p.m.

A truck appears to have crashed into a light post, in a West Kelowna parking lot.

BC Emergency Health Services is on scene and the driver is being attended to in the West Kelowna Value Village parking lot.

A Castanet reader says they were across the street when they saw emergency crews arrive. They say the driver has been taken out of the vehicle and is on the ground, leaning against another light post.

They said they didn’t see what happened but that it was “so weird” that the vehicle drove into a light post.