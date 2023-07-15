West Kelowna fire crews stop brush fire off Bartley Road

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

UPDATE: 7:17 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is on the scene at the brush fire in West Kelowna and he tells Castanet the fire may be suspicious.

He said crews were called to the property near the corner of Bartley Road and Lenz Road for reports of a fire.

"Given the fire conditions, the weather we're experiencing, the wind tonight, prompted a very high response from the fire department," said Brolund.

"When we arrived, we found a pile of wood debris. Essentially a pile that had intended to burn in the appropriate season had been set on fire and was burning on our arrival. Obviously it was of great concern for our crews and we acted fast to make sure it stayed where it was."

He says there is no burning permitted in the region right now and that this is "classic Okanagan" weather for wildfire season with things being very dry.

"All the factors were there to cause a real problem and it was the hard and quick work from the fire crews that stopped that from happening," he said.

The fire spread to about 30 feet in all directions, but is now completely under control. The ignition source of the fire is not known.

"There is nothing pointing to the exact cause at this point — there was material being added to the pile as a part of an agricultural operation, so it certainly could have been from that — our investigators are looking into it, treating it suspiciously."

Photo: Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL: 6:57 p.m.

It appears a brush fire has sparked in West Kelowna.

Castanet received multiple news tips Saturday evening that a fire had started off Bartley Road.

Fire crews are on scene to put out the fire, but at this time, no evacuations or alerts have been made to nearby residents.

A reporter on scene says smoke that was visible earlier in the evening has now dissipated.

Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire Services for comment and will update the story when more information becomes available.