West Kelowna sets public hearing for Official Community Plan

Photo: Colin Dacre

Residents of West Kelowna will get a chance to weigh in on the city's proposed new Official Community Plan next week.

The large document will shape the direction of development in the growing city over the next 20 years and has been undergoing an update since 2021.

The proposal plan identifies higher density areas for growth in areas like the Westbank Urban Centre, where buildings of up to 19 storeys could be allowed under the plan.

A public hearing is planned for July 20 at 5 p.m in council chambers at 2760 Cameron Road.

The proposed plan can be viewed here.

Ways to participate

Opportunities to provide your comments include:

Make a written submission, by email, mail or in person

Register to speak at the hearing, by calling Legislative Services at 778-797-2250 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Watch via live stream at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts

Attend the hearing in person (limited seating is first come first serve)

How to make a written submission

All submissions must be made Attn: Corporate Officer, File Number (P 21-01), include your name and address and be submitted before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Written submission can be provided:

By mail – Addressed to Corporate Officer, City Hall, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6

By email – Send your submissions to [email protected]

In person – Leaving it with reception or in the drop box outside the main doors of the City Hall, 2760 Cameron Road

Any written submissions received before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, will be provided to council as part of the publicly posted agenda.