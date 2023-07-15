Deal said to be in the works to bring second power source to greater Westside

Photo: Crystal Anne The 2014 Smith Creek fire came dangerously close to vital power lines in West Kelowna.

B.C.'s two largest utility companies may be close to an agreement that would bring a much anticipated second source of power to the greater Westside area.

Speaking to a series of recent power outages in Peachland, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told Peachland council this week he has been led to believe a deal is being worked out between FortisBC and BC Hydro.

The mayor says he has heard from both Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie and Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes that a deal is in the works to extend a power line from Kelowna to provide BC Hydro with backup power on the Westside.

Louie said this would happen in 2024, "and he was very convinced this is going to happen," Van Minsel told council.

The issue of a second source of power to the more than 70,000 residents of the area including West Kelowna, Peachland, WFN and RDCO lands and properties stretching to the northern border with Summerland has been an issue for well over a decade.

It's the largest incorporated area in the province without a redundant power supply.

Since incorporating in 2007, a backup power source has been at the top of the priority list for West Kelowna council.

The region presently receives power through a single transmission line that comes from the Merritt substation to the substation on Shannon Lake Road.

Without a redundant power source, the region would be left in the dark in the event of a lengthy power outage.

The 2014 Smith Creek wildfire came dangerously close to the power line as did the Brenda Creek wildfire in 2021.

BC Hydro has spent years studying several possible routes including twinning the present Merritt to West Kelowna route and running a cable under or along the bottom of Okanagan Lake.

BC Hydro had preferred the twinning option, however escalating costs caused them to pivot and explore other options:

Connecting Westbank Substation to FortisBC’s DG Bell Substation (Mission-Kelowna area)

Build a new substation in West Kelowna, a submarine crossing of Okanagan Lake, and a transmission line to Saucier Substation (downtown Kelowna). We would then build a transmission line from Westbank Substation to the new substation

Connecting Westbank Substation to FortisBC's Saucier Substation (downtown Kelowna).

It is not clear which of those three BC Hydro and FortisBC may be working on.

Attempts to obtain comment from Fortis were directed to BC Hydro.

In an email requesting comment, BC Hydro officials stated they are getting closer to announcing the "leading alternative to reinforce the transmission network delivering electricity" to that area.

"However, we are still likely several months away," the statement read.

"I can tell you that we are actively working with FortisBC to identify an interconnection to their system in Kelowna, but nothing has been finalized."

The City of West Kelowna issued a brief statement when asked for comment.

"West Kelowna has not received an update from BC Hydro," the emailed statement read.

"We are expecting to hear from them later this summer."

with files from Pat Bulmer