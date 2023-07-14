Savings on Boucherie Road upgrades will go to safety improvements

Photo: Dave Ogilvie - file Aftermath of 2019 rollover on dangerous stretch of Boucherie Road

Just how West Kelowna should spend about a million dollars in savings from upgrades underway to Boucherie Road became a heated topic of conversation around the council table earlier this week.

Savings on the two phases of the project came about as a result of two successful grants received by the city.

During an update on the project, staff recommended utilizing some of the savings on additional safety measures not previously anticipated as part of the current project which includes a new 2.4 kilometres multi-use pathway from Ogden to Green Bay roads, bike lanes, crosswalks, road and drainage improvements.

Additional safety measures presented to council featured safety barriers along the s-curve leading up the hill from Green Bay Road and improvements to the intersection with Mission Hill Road. It's estimated the road bollards would cost about $175,000 with the Mission Hill intersection improvements costing $400,000.

The rest of the savings, around $500,000 would be returned to the city's capital reserve for future city projects.

Following the lengthy discussion, council unanimously agreed to the s-curve barriers, described by engineering manager Rob Hillis as being approximately 30 inches high and 200 metres in length.

"Several vehicles have gone over the edge at this location," Hillis told council.

He said the section is quite narrow and the shoulder quite small, saying crews would have to widen the road and prepare a shoulder base for the barriers.

With the new multi-use path below that section of road, Hillis said the bollards would protect not only motorists but pedestrians and cyclists below.

Council was not sold on the immediate need for other safety improvements, which included a pedestrian controlled flashing crosswalk at Mission Hill Road and steps on the east side so people can more easily cross at that location.

"It's great that we are under budget but I'm not sure I want to see the money spent right now," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"The projects are good but we have other projects. There are literally a thousand areas that need work."

Council generally agreed they liked the Mission Hill intersection improvements but want to wait to see how much of the total budget allocated to the project is spent before proceeding.

They agreed to defer a decision on that project to give staff a chance to report back on the full extent of safety improvements.

That report is expected at the next council meeting June 25.

Meantime Coun. Rick de Jong again took issue with a staff decision not to use speed humps along a detour around the second phase of Boucherie road work.

He noted the city used speed humps during a previous detour around the same area of Montigny, Thacker and Ogden roads.

"I understand the rationale on speed humps, but I disagree," said de Jong referring to staff decision to monitor speeds and ask RCMP for support along the detour route.

"I find they are productive, they do work and I'm concerned we are deciding not to deploy them here.

"This is exactly where they were meant to be deployed and that why we bought them."

Council was told there are as many people who want them as don't and in many cases those that do eventually complain about the constant noise from the steady stream of traffic.

It's not a perfect solution either way, de Jong was told and staff are ready to bring them out if needed.