Snow falls near Pennask Summit of Okanagan Connector

Photo: Chris Moench Snow fell near Pennask Summit of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday afternoon.

It’s something drivers should be prepared for in May or even June, but in July?

Snow fell near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Moench was on his way to go fishing in Kamloops and shared a photo. It shows slush on the road surface and snow covering the grass along the highway at about 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by Environment Canada for the area earlier in the day.

Moench said some people had pulled over and were playing in the snow. He said by the time he got to the Highway 5A turnoff at Aspen Grove, the snow had turned to rain.

DriveBC webcams images showed the snow the fell near Pennask Summit had mostly melted by 5 p.m.