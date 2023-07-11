Celeigh Cardinal to headline West Kelowna's Music in the Park this week

You can enjoy live music every Friday night this summer in West Kelowna with Music in the Park.

Free concerts will run every Friday evening until Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park along Okanagan Highway.

Headlining on the Music in the Park stage this week, with her indie folk and pop storytelling style, is 2020 JUNO Award winner, Celeigh Cardinal.

Indigenous songwriter and storyteller Francis Baptiste will open the show. Baptiste is syilx and incorporates his nsyilxcn language into his songs. The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7 p.m. and the headliner at 8 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music.

You can also drop by the Fun Zone hosted by West Kelowna Recreation and Culture for games and activities that all ages can enjoy.

To find the full Music in the Park schedule along with information on parking and the food trucks that will be on site, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.