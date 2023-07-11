Brief, large power outage on Westside

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

As expected, power has now been restored to the Westside.

ORIGINAL 1:25 p.m.

Most of the Central Okanagan's Westside is without power, but BC Hydro says it won’t be for long.

Just under 13,000 customers ranging from Traders Cove to rural Summerland are in the dark, although some parts of West Kelowna still have power.

BC Hydro says crews are on scene of a “substation fault” and it is expected power will be restored at 1:30 p.m.

This is the second large power outage of the Westside in a week. On July 5, a widespread outage took out electricity to the same broad area. BC Hydro says it never determined the cause of the outage at that time.