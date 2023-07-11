BC Hydro power line is smoking off of Bear Lake Main Rd.

Photo: Melanie Walsh Bear Lake Main Road

The top of a power pole off Westside Road about a kilometre up the Bear Lake Main Road is smoking and posing a potential fire hazard.

Melanie Walsh tells Castanet the pole is located behind 128 Westside Road and she spotted it smoking just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"In all honesty, if the fire department was as fast as you, they would have had it out long ago. I made my call at 9:18 a.m. I had a gentleman call me and take some information but nobody has showed up (as of 11 a.m.).

Walsh says she and another concerned citizen stopped when they noticed the smoking power lines on top of the power pole, "things are dry, we live in the area and this is how big fires start by allowing them to burn. Very disappointed in the zero response."

Castanet has reached out to BC Hydro for an explanation of what might be causing the smoke and what procedures need to be taken to inspect the power line but have not received a response.

The Wilson's Landing Fire Department is the closest fire department geographically but the power lines are owned and operated by BC Hydro.