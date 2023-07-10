Drivers warned of delays as West Kelowna installs watermains

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Drivers in West Kelowna are being warned about more road work as the city installs the final watermains to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

On Tuesday, July 11, crews are scheduled to pave Westlake Road from Horizon Drive to West Kelowna Road. While paving is underway, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Westlake Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes to accommodate paving crews and equipment.

Westlake Road residents are encouraged to park outside of the paving area to avoid delays while asphalt cures.

Once this section is paved, crews will install the remaining 600 metres of underground watermains on Parkinson Road from Westlake Road to 1406 Parkinson Road. Final stages of work in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood include tying in the new watermains to the Blackwood Reservoir, drainage upgrades, street lighting and active transportation improvements which include a 700-metre bike lane and a delineated path from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes to accommodate paving crews and equipment.

In Sunnyside, crews have installed 1.3 kilometres of watermains on Menu, Ourtoland and Ogden Roads. Road reconstruction and paving work on Ourtoland Road and Ogden Road is now complete, and Ogden Road has re-opened to through traffic.

Beginning July 12, crews will begin the final stages of work on Menu Road which includes pulverizing and paving from Ourtoland Road to the reservoir, drainage improvements on Menu Road and connecting the new watermains to the reservoir. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes to accommodate equipment and crews. Menu Road will re-open to through traffic in 20-minute intervals starting on the hour.

All transmission mains construction work is anticipated to be complete this fall, prior to completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

