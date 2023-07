Photo:

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

BC Hydro confirms power has been restored.

ORIGINALl: 7 p.m.

Almost 4,000 homes are without power on Sunday evening.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage occurred along Traders Cove in West Kelowna and extended down Westside Road.

The outage occurred shortly after 6:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to address the issue, but the timeframe for power restoration is unknown.