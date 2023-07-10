Resident watches as boat sinks with over a dozen people onboard

Photo: Brandi Cryer

A West Kelowna man said he witnessed a recreational boat sinking on Saturday night with over a dozen people onboard.

The resident stated that the boat started to sink around 8:50 p.m. along Green Bay Road.

According to the man, approximately 15 people were on the boat at the time, located roughly 150 yards from the shore.

"They jumped off, and fortunately, there happened to be a pontoon boat nearby that took some of the people. Additionally, two of my neighbors jumped into their boats and went out to rescue people," the man told Castanet.

The resident mentioned that the West Kelowna Fire Department arrived shortly after 9:10 p.m.

"The rescue boat secured ropes around the sinking boat and dragged it closer to shore so that the back of the boat was on the sand."

Reportedly, the boat washed back into the water by Sunday afternoon.

"I imagine we will see a barge and a crane here in the next day or two to pull it out," the resident added.