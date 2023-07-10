Boat sinks in Okanagan Lake's Green Bay with group on board

Photo: Brandi Cryer

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

A West Kelowna man who was on a sinking boat Saturday night believes that a large wave was the main reason why it sank.

Brett Coughlan says he, along with nine others, were on the boat when a wave consumed it and the bow went under.

"We all ran to the back of the boat, and by the time we reached the back, there was so much water in the boat, and the back began to take on water."

Coughlan says he rushed to grab life jackets for everyone.

"Everybody was fine. We had one pontoon boat that was already on the water and saw it happen, and then a couple of residents who have a house on the water came out right away," he added.

The boat remains in the water.

"A crew is in the water trying to get it to float. It's a barge company," he added.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A West Kelowna man said he witnessed a recreational boat sinking on Saturday night with over a dozen people onboard.

The resident stated that the boat started to sink around 8:50 p.m. along Green Bay Road.

According to the man, approximately 15 people were on the boat at the time, located roughly 150 yards from the shore.

"They jumped off, and fortunately, there happened to be a pontoon boat nearby that took some of the people. Additionally, two of my neighbours jumped into their boats and went out to rescue people," the man told Castanet.

The resident mentioned that the West Kelowna Fire Department arrived shortly after 9:10 p.m.

"The rescue boat secured ropes around the sinking boat and dragged it closer to shore so that the back of the boat was on the sand."

Reportedly, the boat washed back into the water by Sunday afternoon.

"I imagine we will see a barge and a crane here in the next day or two to pull it out," the resident added.