Westside Daze fireworks kicking off Saturday evening in West Kelowna

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 8:08 P.M.

Fireworks for the annual Westside Daze have been given the green light to go ahead on Saturday night.

The festival shared they have had the fireworks show approved by the BC Wildfire Service and the Ministry of Forests.

The show will kick off at 10:30 p.m. at the waterfront at Gellatly Bay

ORIGINAL: 12:15 P.M.

The heatwave didn't put a damper on the annual Westside Daze parade on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people in West Kelowna came out early to catch a glimpse of one of the longest parades in B.C.

The parade got underway at 10:30 a.m. along Old Okanagan Highway.

Marching bands, floats, and clowns wowed the crowd, while kids with bags and hats in hand made off with lots and lots of candy.

The parade kicked off festivities on the first full day of Westside Daze.

Kids Day activities will take over Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon from noon until 6 p.m.

Guests will also be able to enjoy Shooting Star Amusements, Thrash Wrestling, Train Wreck Comedy, and musical performances at the midway.

The fireworks will light up the waterfront at Gellatly Bay on Saturday night at 10:45 p.m.

Sunday begins with the Lions pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Park along with the Westside Daze Community Worship Celebration at 9:30 a.m.

For a complete list of events, click here.