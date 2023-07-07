Section of Boucherie Road to close for rest of summer

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna drivers are being advised of a partial closure of Boucherie Road next week.

Beginning Thursday, July 13, crews will close Boucherie Road from Ogden Road to Montigny Road to install dedicated bike lanes, storm improvements and the extension of the multi-use pathway complete with street lighting.

A detour will be in effect for motorists and cyclists via Ogden Road to Thacker Drive and Montigny Road. The contractor will coordinate with residents living within the work area to ensure continued access to their homes.

Pedestrian access will be maintained. Transit users are encouraged to plan their trips in advance as stops and schedules have been adjusted to accommodate construction.

This section of Boucherie Road will remain closed through to the end of August, weather and construction schedules permitting.