West Kelowna gearing up for Westside Daze

Photo: Wayne Moore

Be prepared for traffic disruptions this weekend in West Kelowna for Westside Daze.

Road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect Saturday in Westbank Centre as thousands of people are expected to gether for the Westside Daze parade.

The closures will be:

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for staging

Brendalee Road, Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads, and Butt, Bering, Gossett, Apollo and Drought Roads between Brown Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the parade

Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road to Drought Road, Drought Road from Old Okanagan Highway to Brown Road, Brown Road from Drought Road to Butt Road, Butt Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway.

Westside Daze begins Friday evening and continues through Sunday afternoon.

Among the activities taking place at Memorial Park are the midway by Shooting Star Amusements, Thrash Westling, Train Wreck Comedy and musical performances. There’s also the kids fair & family activities, market vendors and the Westside Daze raffle booth.

The parade gets underway on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The fireworks light up the waterfront at Gellatly Bay Saturday night at 10:45 p.m. Sunday begins with the Lions pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Park.

You can find the full list of events here.