Electricity restored after huge outage on Westside

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

BC Hydro says crews were unable to find a definitive cause of a power outage that impacted just over 15,000 residents in West Kelowna, Peachland and surrounding areas.

“Our crews began their investigation at the substation and then patrolled outwards along the lines to check for any safety concerns before we attempted to re-energize the lines,” said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro public affairs officer.

“One by one we re-energized the distribution feeds which has been a success. As of approximately 3:45 p.m. today all customers have been restored.”

“In the event of another outage, public information is extremely helpful. If you see or hear anything that may have caused an outage, please call 1-800-BCHYDRO to report it,” Cooper continued.

If you see a downed power line stay back 10 metres or 33 feet and call 9-1-1 immediately.

UDPATE 3:55 p.m.

Power has now been restored to the Westside.

BC Hydro reports electricity was flowing again to homes at 3:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still listed as under investigation.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

BC Hydro says it is still investigating the cause of a massive power outage on the Westside.

The utility says crews are currently en route to the local substation.

“There are a number of distribution feeders that have been tripped unexpectedly, which is why you see a number of different outage areas showing on the map,” said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro public affairs officer.

“This is typically caused by an external factor, such as a motor vehicle accident or something similar.”

Crews will be providing an update when it is available.

Cooper noted that the outage is impacting local distribution lines, not the main West Kelowna transmission line that comes into the valley alongside Highway 97C.

More than 14,600 customers in the West Kelowna, Peachland, rural Summerland and Traders Cover areas are impacted.

ORIGINAL 1:40 p.m.

Most of the Central Okanagan Westside is without electricity.

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage impacting more than 14,600 customers in the West Kelowna, Peachland, Traders Cove and rural Summerland areas.

The lights went out at 1:21 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but a crew has been assigned to the situation.

Castanet has reached out to BC Hydro for comment.