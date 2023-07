Photo: BC Hydro

Most of the Central Okanagan Westside is without electricity.

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage impacting more than 14,600 customers in the West Kelowna, Peachland, Traders Cove and rural Summerland areas.

The lights went out at 1:21 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but a crew has been assigned to the situation.

More to come...