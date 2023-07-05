2 small fires Tuesday night in West Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Gunn

Two small fires were reported in West Kelowna Tuesday night.

Details are few on either incident, but the first was a small fire in grass near the Real Canadian Superstore commercial area.

Witnesses tell Castanet the fire happened about 9:30 p.m. and grew to about 5x5 metres in size.

"Westside fire department were there within minutes and had it out in minutes. Great job by the fire department," says Wayne Gunn.

The second was a container fire in the Aurora Heights neighbourhood about 10:45 p.m.

No further information is available on either incident.

It's not known what caused the fires or if anyone was hurt in either incident.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has yet to issue any statements on the fires.