City of West Kelowna ramps up summer capital projects

Photo: Cindy White Work on the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway will continue through the summer.

Summer construction season is ramping up on the Westside.

The City of West Kelowna says several capital projects are beginning this month, with more coming online in August.

Crews will be adding sidewalks and bike lanes, along with upgrading drainage along Old Okanagan Highway between Dobbin Road and Ingram Road, near the new city hall.

Other projects include lift station upgrades at Stevens and Sunnyside roads, channel improvements and culvert upgrades to improve stormwater drainage and reduce flood risk near Inverness Road in Glenrosa, and channel improvements in McDougall Creek, near Shannon Lake Road.

The city will also be conducting flood mitigation work in Rock Ridge Park in West Kelowna Estates and roads crews will micro-resurface parts of East Boundary Road to extend the life of the pavement.

The extension of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway will continue through the summer. Motorists are being asked to follow traffic control measures along Boucherie Road. The project is scheduled to wrap up this fall.

Later this summer, the city will have an update on fall capital projects, including road rehabilitation and drainage improvements in Green Bay.

Find an overview of 2023 City of West Kelowna capital projects here.