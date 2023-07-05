West Kelowna veterinarian warns dog owners to be careful during hot weather

Madison Reeve

A warm summer day may seem like a nice time for a long walk with your pet, but before you head out, it's important to remember a few things.

Pet owners are encouraged to check the temperature.

According to the BC SPCA and The Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital, cats and dogs have sensitive paw pads that can become vulnerable in the heat. Surfaces such as pavement, asphalt, and artificial grass can become searingly hot, causing blisters or burns.

"They go bare paws. They don't have the shoes that we have. So if it's hot outside and we put our hands on the ground or on the asphalt and on the road, and it's quite warm for them, it is the same warmth. If it is very hot, it can actually create an issue with the paws and cause some damage," said Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

On a 25°C day, the asphalt temperature climbs to 52°C. On a 30°C day, the asphalt sits at 57°C, and at 31°C outside, the asphalt temperature climbs to 62°C.

Dr. Oz says if a paw has been impacted by the heat, dogs will start to lick the area.

"Any kind of antibiotic cream will work, like Polysporin... bandage it very lightly, and then if you can, call your vet for a second opinion just to look at it."

The BC SPCA has a number of tips to help pet owners make sure it is okay for their pets to hit the pavement.

Owners are recommended to walk their dogs during cooler times of the day as well as running along a lake or pond, so your dog can stop for a dip.