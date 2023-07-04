Volunteers clean up thousands of pounds of dumped metal in Upper Glenrosa

Photo: OFTF Garbage dumped along Glenrosa in West Kelowna

Members of the Okanagan Forest Task Force rolled up their sleeves last week to take part in an illegal dump cleanup.

The cleanup took place June 25 in Upper Glenrosa.

OFTF founder Kane Blake says there wasn't a huge turnout due to the weather, but they managed to get the job done.

ABC Recycling Kelowna partnered with OFTF for the day.

"They ended up coming after the cleanup and collected all the metal. We had everything neat and tidy for them. There was all kinds of garbage, including scrapped cars, fridges, washers, dryers, and deep freezers... things that were pulled out of ditches."

Blake says illegal dumping not only impacts the environment but also affects the safety of those in the area.

"Watch out for people dumping garbage. We only have one backcountry, and with fire season here, it poses hazards for firefighters to navigate through the bush over people's garbage," Blake added.