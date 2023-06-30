Paving work to impact traffic on West Kelowna's Ourtoland Road

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna drivers are being warned about more traffic disruptions as crews continue work on water transmission lines for the new Rose Valley water treatment plant.

Starting Tuesday, construction crews will complete paving work on Ogden Road from Boucherie Road to Ourtoland Road. On Ourtoland Road, crews will pave from Menu Road to Ogden Road with work in both sections occurring from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect intermittently beginning July 4 on Ourtoland Road as crews progress through road paving.

Ogden Road from Boucherie Road to Ourtoland Road will remain closed during paving.

The detour route on Ourtoland Road via Trevor Drive/Guidi Road/Hudson Road will remain in effect. Access for emergency services will be maintained.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go safely and expect delays of up to 20 minutes while paving work is underway.

Residents are encouraged to park outside of the paving area to avoid delays while asphalt cures. The contractor will work directly with residents located within the work area to ensure continued access to homes and driveways while paving is underway.

Once these sections of paving are complete, crews will complete drainage upgrades on Menu Road and connect the newly installed mains to the Menu Road reservoir and pump station.

In West Kelowna Estates, construction continues on Westlake Road to install the remaining 600 metres of watermains and perform drainage and pedestrian improvements.

In mid-July, crews are scheduled to pave Westlake Road from Horizon Drive to West Kelowna Road. Advance notice will be provided to the community prior to the start of paving in these areas.