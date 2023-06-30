Fire Thursday night in downtown Westbank

Photo: Mike Williamson

Fire erupted in downtown Westbank Thursday night.

Details are few so far, but the structure fire is believed to have happened in the area of Hebert Road and Highway 97.

Castanet reader Mike Williamson says it was in the area of the Buckerfields store in West Kelowna.

The fire is believed to have sparked some time around 9 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has yet to issue any statement on the incident.

It's not known exactly what burned or what caused the fire.

Castanet will update as more details become available.