Wildfire in Fintry Provincial Park now under control

Photo: Contributed North Westside Fire Department monitoring a small wildfire in Fintry Provincial Park.

UPDATE: 6:19 p.m.

The wildfire burning in Fintry Provincial Park is now classified as under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is not expected to spread due to suppression efforts, says the agency.

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

A team of seven BC Wildfire Service personnel are now working to contain the new wildfire in Fintry Provincial Park.

“They’re onsite right now and they will be implementing fuel free guards and wet lines surrounding the fire through the evening,” said fire information officer Aydan Coray.

The fire is still out of control and covers an estimated 90 square metres.

Lightning is the suspected cause.

ORIGINAL 3:57 p.m.

A new wildfire has broken out in Fintry Provincial Park.

According to the BC Wildfire Service it was discovered around 1:15 p.m. It’s located near Lower Shorts Creek and is listed as out of control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Four BCWS personnel were dispatched from Penticton are on the scene try to establish access to the fire.

Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Aydan Coray confirms that it is burning within the boundary of Fintry Provincial Park.

It can be seen from across Okanagan Lake and appears to be spot-sized at this time.

It is suspected to be caused by lightning.

Photo: Contributed A plume of smoke rises from a small wildfire in Fintry Provincial Park that was discovered on Thursday, June 29, 2023.