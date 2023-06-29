Teens carry out smash-and-grab at Westbank vape shop

Madison Reeve

A Westbank business owner says he is frustrated after a group of teenagers smashed their way into Switch 2 Vapes on Louie Drive and stole dozens of items.

The group, estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old, targeted Jason Latter's shop on Saturday just after midnight.

Latter says the alarms at the shop went off at 12:40 a.m.

He received surveillance footage of the incident on Monday.

"They smashed a window, reached in, and took a bunch of stuff... It was shocking and annoying. That window will cost $1,700 to reinstall, plus time and labor to board it up," he said.

Latter says he has two units for the store. One unit is used for storage.

"The windows of the store all have bars on them, but the storage unit does not. So they smashed the window to reach in and grab stuff from there. After watching the video, I realized they didn't even go into the store."

Latter says the RCMP arrived on the scene when the alarm went off on Saturday but were unable to locate the suspects.

The group of six appeared to leave the scene on foot.

"It seems like they are targeting other businesses as well because I saw a post this morning from Vape Street in Kelowna that was also targeted. The footage from that incident looked like it was the same group," he added.

Vape Street Kelowna on Banks Road confirms with Castanet that a group broke windows at their shop Thursday morning but did not enter the shop.

The Kelowna RCMP say the smash-and-grab is under investigation.